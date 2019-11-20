Man threatened to bomb a petrol station in Kirkcaldy

A man who threatened to threaten to bomb a petrol station in Kirkcaldy while dressed in dark clothing and wearing a gas mask is set to be sentenced next month.

Will Serbie, of Harriet Street, Kirkcaldy recently appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Serbie (20) admitted that on March 21 this year at Gallatown Park and Overton Mains in Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm in that while dressed in dark clothing, wearing a gas mask or similar, he uttered remarks that he was going to attend a petrol station with a bomb and that he was going to bomb a petrol station.

He further admitted that on November 11 this year at an address in Chestnut Avenue, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm by uttering a threatening remark towards his former partner while he was on bail.

Sheriff Williamson told Serbie: “Your behaviour on this particular day was extremely terrifying particularly for young children who were going about their business. Your behaviour needs to be addressed.”

Sheriff Williamson deferred sentencing on both charges until next month.