Police appeal after Pop-Up Bob goes missing on duty

Fife’s pop-up cop his missing ... and the force wants him back.

Pop-Up Bob, the two-dimensional traffic cop, disappeared while on duty on the A937 at Charlottetown between the A92 and Collessie.

He was last seen early afternoon on Thursday, August 29.

Police in Fife took to social media to get their life-size glass fibre colleague back.

The pop-up is used to deter speeding drivers and has been used on a number of roads across the region.

North East Fife Police appealed for his return using the hashtag #BringBobBack.”