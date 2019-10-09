Police probe into Fife funeral director

A Fife funeral director is the focus of an ongoing police investigation.

Stevenson Funeral Directors has branches in Kirkcaldy, Cardenden and Rosyth. It is understood the investigation revolves around claims that some customers paid thousands of pounds for funeral plans, however trustees for the plan, Avalon, are thought to have received no money, leaving the plans worthless.

A spokesperson for Avalon said: “Avalon have been made aware of the situation by Dunfermline Police who have requested that all enquiries are passed directly to them at Dunfermline Police Station.”

A spokesperson said: “Police Scotland is investigating a report of a fraudulent scheme linked to a business in Rosyth, which was received in September 2019.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”

Stevenson Funeral Directors have been approached for comment.