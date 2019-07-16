Second court appearance for Fife man on terror charges

A Glenrothes man has made a second appearance in court in connection with terrorism charges.

Sam Imrie appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today

The 22-year old faces charges under the Terrorism Act 2006 and one under the Terrorism Act 2000.

He is accused of intending to commit an act of terrorism.

He is also accused of a charge relating to encouraging others to commit terrorism.

It is further alleged Imrie possessed information likely to be useful in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

The charges follow police investigations at a house in Colliston Avenue, in the Pitteuchar area Glenrothes, on Saturday July 6.