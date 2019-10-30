Thieves steal four-figure sum of high value equipment from Fife business

Police are investigating after angling equipment worth thousands of pounds was stolen from a Fife fishery business.

The owners of Raith Lake Fly Fishing, which is based on Boglily Road just outside Kirkcaldy, have been devastated by the break-in which happened sometime between closing time on Monday at 4pm and 8.30am on Tuesday.

The owners Craig and Rachael Scott say they are now considering closing the fishing tackle shop as a result.

The thieves are believed to have entered the premises by kicking through a side window.

Rods, reels, and other fly fishing tackle, as well as personal items were stolen and the total value amounts to several thousand pounds.

The couple have run the business, which includes a lake and woodland, for over two years. They lease it from the Raith Estate.

Craig said: “We are just trying to run a business and this has hit us hard. If it were to happen again we’d have to consider shutting the shop altogether, which would be a huge blow.”

However he added that they have been overwhelmed by messages of support they have had from other businesses and the fishing community.

Craig and Rachael have appealed to customers and anglers to look out for equipment being sold off cheaply or to let them know if they see anything suspicious.

Sergeant Jimmy Adamson from Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for information relating to this theft. If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area then please get in touch to help us with our ongoing enquiries.

“You can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0552 of 29 October.”