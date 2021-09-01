Anger as 5G mast put just 2metres from Fife couple's bungalow

Ian and Fatima Johnston have just bought a bungalow in the Balgeddie area of Glenrothes for their retirement, less than a year ago.

Now a huge 5G pole has been installed within two metres of their boundary fence.

The couple said: “We were never informed of any work or installation being done before or after.

The couple are concerned about the potential for a health hazard from the mast.

“Not only is it an eyesore but it’s right next to another 4G pole which was installed a few years ago.

“We are very concerned about emissions and the health hazard these poles may cause in the future.

“We have tried to get the council to deal with it but are just knocking our heads against a brick wall getting passed form one department to another with nobody seemingly willing or able to take ownership of the problem.

“We are also very worried about the possible devaluation of our house by having this new pole sited so close to the house.”

The couple have now enlisted the assistance of their MP, Peter Grant, to help them in their fight to find out why and how a mast came to be sited where it is.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnston expressed his concern at the length of time it is taking the planning department to confirm whether or not the mast owners applied for permission, and if so, when the case was heard.

Ian said: “As a near neighbour we should have received notification from the council regarding the installation of this mast, but didn’t.

"Now, they wont even confirm if planning permission has been granted.

"First and foremost we are not against technological advancements and we believe 5G will be transformative for our country and the world at large,

“But from a health and safety point of view, radio frequency radiation emitted from telephone masts hold the potential to damage human DNA, cause oxidative damage and disrupt cell metabolism.

“The World Health Organisation defined RF Radiation as possibly carcinogenic.”

Fife Council said the issue is “under investigation.”

