Anger as Fife road blighted by more fly tipping

Fly tippers, who have blighted a country road in Fife for the third time in weeks, have been roundly condemned by community leaders.

The anger follows the latest in series of illegal fly tipping incidents along the B981 Cluny to Cardenden road which has been targeted in recent weeks.

The latest rubbish included two mattresses and piles of builders waste and plaster board dumped at the entrance to a farm track overnight on Sunday, February 24.

The incident has angered community representatives who have called for it to stop.

David Taylor, secretary of Cardenden Community council said fly tipping had been a long-standing problem across the area.

“There has been a problem for years regarding fly tipping on local roads and it seems to be getting worse.

“I urge people who sees anyone dumping to report it straight away.

“However, I fear the council’s new charge policy for business waste and the reduced opening hours at local tips will further compound the problem.”

Responding to the latest instance of fly tipping in the area, Dawn Jamieson, Safer Communities Team Manager, told the Press: “There is no excuse for fly-tipping.

“Anyone dumping waste illegally can be issued a fixed penalty notice of £200.

“Major offenders may be referred directly to the Procurator Fiscal and could incur fines of up to £40,000.”

“You can report fly-tipping online by filling out the form at www.fifedirect.org.uk/flytipping or by calling 03451 55 00 22.”