Easter kids outdoors clubs in Kirkcaldy

Parents in Kirkcaldy are being invited to get the kids outdoors in the Easter holidays with Greener Kirkcaldy’s Outdoor Kids Clubs at Ravenscraig Walled Garden.

The charity, which has moved to new premises at 8 East Fergus Place, has two kids clubs coming up this month, giving children the opportunity to discover and explore the natural world.

Firstly, on Thursday, April 11, kids can explore the woods at Ravenscraig Park. They will be invited to create their own circus with hammocks, tight ropes, a ‘big top’ den, circus masks and games. Then on Thursday, April 18, they’ll be doing some outdoor cooking, painting plant pots, sowing seeds and making scarecrows.

The kids clubs are a great way to get budding explorers out playing in nature.

The activities are suitable for children aged five to nine and will take place at Ravenscraig Walled Garden on the Thursday mornings from 10am – 12.30pm. The cost of the sessions is £15 each (concessions available).

The kids clubs can be booked now on the Greener Kirkcaldy website: www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk