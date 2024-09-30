First Minister John Swinney makes visit to see Leven River restoration project
He also met with members of the local community in Leven, including primary school pupils, to learn more about the Leven River initiative. His visit came as part of Scotland's Climate Week where the theme was ‘stories for change’ – highlighting how taking climate action is good for the planet and for people.
The First Minister heard about how the restoration project is helping to reduce flooding in the area, encouraging biodiversity and wildlife and providing educational and recreational benefits for the local community. He also visited Fife Renewables Innovation Centre to announce new Scottish Government plans to tackle climate change impacts.
Mr Swinney said: “The climate emergency is not a distant threat, it is with us today. Flooding, coastal erosion, wildfires, drought, and storms are putting increasing pressure on Scotland’s communities, businesses, and environment.
“That is why, alongside our work to reduce emissions, we must also take action to adapt and build Scotland’s resilience to the unavoidable impacts of climate change. By getting involved in climate action projects, local communities can help shape their places and ultimately improve the climate resilience of their areas for the future.”
