First Minister John Swinney makes visit to see Leven River restoration project

First Minister John Swinney has been in Fife to see first hand the impact of work at a river restoration project.

He also met with members of the local community in Leven, including primary school pupils, to learn more about the Leven River initiative. His visit came as part of Scotland's Climate Week where the theme was ‘stories for change’ – highlighting how taking climate action is good for the planet and for people.

The First Minister heard about how the restoration project is helping to reduce flooding in the area, encouraging biodiversity and wildlife and providing educational and recreational benefits for the local community. He also visited Fife Renewables Innovation Centre to announce new Scottish Government plans to tackle climate change impacts.

Mr Swinney said: “The climate emergency is not a distant threat, it is with us today. Flooding, coastal erosion, wildfires, drought, and storms are putting increasing pressure on Scotland’s communities, businesses, and environment.

First Minister John Swinney at the River Leven restoration project (Pic: Fife Council)

“That is why, alongside our work to reduce emissions, we must also take action to adapt and build Scotland’s resilience to the unavoidable impacts of climate change. By getting involved in climate action projects, local communities can help shape their places and ultimately improve the climate resilience of their areas for the future.”

