Growing Kirkcaldy volunteers dig in to wow competition judges

Environmental group Growing Kirkcaldy, which has been selected to represent Scotland in the RHS Britain in Bloom 2019 finals this summer, has recently started work in the town for this season.

Growing Kirkcaldy seeks to promote the environment of Kirkcaldy in the widest sense, with help from various partners and the community through floral enhancement, cleanliness, biodiversity, recycling and local heritage.

In 2018, Growing Kirkcaldy won the Keep Scotland Beautiful award and the Small City trophy awarded by Beautiful Scotland.

As a result of its success, it will now go on to represent Scotland in the national finals.

Volunteers have been hard at work in preparation for the judges visit.

Judith Kerr, group secretary, said they have started preparing for judges who will visit Kirkcaldy on August 2.

She said: “The two main projects are to create a colour corridor from the bottom of Charlotte Street along past Volunteers’ Green, up Nicol Street to the Beveridge Park.

Volunteers have been doing colourful planting across the town.

“So we would be delighted if everyone in Nicol Street would help us by colourful planting where they can,” she said.

“We are planting a fernery in a corner of the War Memorial gardens. In addition we will be doing planters, barrier baskets as well as hanging baskets.

“Community groups are looking after their own areas and we would be grateful for any help with planting or maintenance such as watering.”

Members are delighted to be representing Scotland with the group in the top 70 entries out of 3000 nationwide.

If anyone can help, especially with watering, contact Judith by emailing judk43@aol.com or calling her on 01592 203161.