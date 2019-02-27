Mossmorran flaring ‘preventable and unacceptable’, says watchdog SEPA

Unplanned flaring incidents at the Mossmorran plant were “preventable and unacceptable”, according to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

The environment watchdog has completed an investigation into unplanned flaring events at Mossmorran during 2017 and 2018.

SEPA is also now monitoring air quality around the plant, after Final Warning Letters served on operators ExxonMobil Chemical and Shell UK in April 2018.

SEPA CEO, Terry A’Hearn said: “SEPA remains clear that the flaring in June 2017 was preventable and unacceptable and issued Final Warning Letters to both companies in that regard.

“Communities experienced further unplanned flaring in October 2017, March 2018 and again in May 2018.

“SEPA has concluded that robust enforcement action taken is currently appropriate and effective.”

The body added that it may take further action in line with its enforcement policy.