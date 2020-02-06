Fife adds new online service for collecting bulky items

Fife Council has launched an online service for people with bulky household items they need uplifted.

Thew new move is an easy way to arrange a collection for items that are too big to fit into a wheeled bin and cannot be transported to a recycling centres.

Councillor Ross Vettraino, convener of the environment, protective services and community safety committee, said: “Our online service offers residents a more convenient and flexible method of contacting us. This waste collection service can now be booked 24/7 on any computer, tablet or mobile phone.”

Cllr Judy Hamilton, convener, community and housing services, said: “We know that people lead busy lives and don’t always have time to phone up and make a payment, or request a service during the working day. Online is convenient and means people don’t have to wait at peak times.

“Of course, we know that not everyone has easy access to the web. For those who can’t, or don’t want to go online, we continue to provide face-to-face, telephone and email access to our customer services.”

The council is also advising local people to see if any item can be reused first, before it is uplifted. Fife Council’s website www.fife.gov.uk offers an accessible way into to the council and the range of services that it offers.

To book and pay go HERE visit www.fife.gov.uk/bulkyuplifts .

The service is accessed via HERE mygov.scot. Register for, or sign into, your online account.