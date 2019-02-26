Fife artists make giant hippo out of scrap metal

These are the stunning pictures of a life-size hippo made from recycled scrap metal.

Creators Rory Thomas (60) and son Kyran (34) made the huge statue in 12 weeks and hope it will turn the heads of people in Glenrothes, where it will take pride of place.

The pair were commissioned to design the 5ft tall hippopotamus, which weighs 700kg, for Fife Council and say that it will feature in the town from next week.

Rory, a blacksmith artist from Glenrothes, said: “I’m impressed with myself, it looks awesome and pretty realistic.

“It’s a full-size metal hippo designed for Fife Council.

“There are about two kilometres of welding which my son helped on to create the wrinkled effect.”

Dad-of-four, Rory, added: “We just finished it and it took us 12 weeks.

“We are now just waiting for the council to put a concrete pad so we can put it outside the town centre.

“We’ve got another four commissions from the council to do after this.”

Rory and Kyran, work for Iron Design by Rory and are best known for their previous creation of an 8ft tall dragon, which was made for a homeowner in Fife last year.

