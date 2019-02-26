Fife cat deaths spark poisoning fears

Two cats in Fife have died after suspected poisoned with antifreeze.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after the incidents in Glenrothes.

The animal welfare charity was alerted after two cats passed away within two weeks of each other in the same area.

Scottish SPCA senior inspector Steven Gray said: “We were first alerted to the potential poisonings on 12 February in the Laverock Path area of Glenrothes.

“The owner had found their cat unresponsive and upon examination by a vet, they found that a large amount of antifreeze had been ingested.

“Unfortunately, following veterinary advice, the decision was made to put the cat to sleep.

“The second incident happened on 24 February on the same street where a cat had to be put to sleep after being taken to the vet in a poor condition.

“No post-mortem was carried out but all of the symptoms indicate antifreeze poisoning.

“We would urge everyone to be vigilant with their disposal of antifreeze as this is a substance that is highly poisonous to cats and dogs and causes a very slow and painful death.

“It could be that these cats are accessing a garage or area where antifreeze is not stored safely so we are appealing for local residents to please check anywhere that they think might be a risk.

“It is essential that everyone stores anti-freeze out of reach of cats and other animals.

“There are strict guidelines for use and anyone who uses this substance to cause deliberate harm is committing an offence.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the confidential Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

