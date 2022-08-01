Fife plane crash: Light aircraft comes down in field near Fife town

The incident happened just before 11:00am, prompting a response from the emergency services.
The small plane crashed in a field near Kinglassie, close to the region’s airport.
An eyewitness reported seeing it do a “somersault” before crashing.
It is understood the pilot was uninjured.
Police closed a road into Kinglassie while emergency services dealt with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to reports of a light aircraft crashing in a field near Kinglassie at around 10.55am on Monday, 1 August, 2022.
“There have been no reported injuries. Emergency services are at the scene to clear the area.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We can confirm we are in the area responding to an incident, after receiving a call at 10.57am."