Fife Provost unveils bench at war memorial

Fife Council’s Provost has unveiled a bench in Glenrothes’ war memorial gardens.

Jim Leishman attended the ceremony on Wednesday, and he was joined by ex-servicemen and women, and councillors who served in forces.

They watched as Rev Kevin Dow, the Black Watch Regiment’s senior chaplain, gave a dedication and blessing.

Two Black Watch soldiers – Marc Ferns and Scott McArdle – were killed in 2004, just three months apart, while serving in Iraq.

Father Kevin Dow said he hoped the memorial bench would honour those who “served the nation in pursuit justice and peace”.

He continued: “We remember those whose lives have been given and taken in conflict. Here we bring our sadness, grief and fears, knowing we are one in our sorrow.”

During the ceremony, Provost Leishman said: “We’d rather that Mark and Scott were with us today, but it is a nice tribute to them and to their families.

“It’s a lovely bench that seems very fitting to pay tribute to all the soldiers who are still fighting for us and to all the ones who have lost their lives.”

Glenrothes Councillor Mick Green said: “People forget what these young men gave up.

“And it’s up to service men and women, both active and retired, to remind them what these young men do for the general public.”