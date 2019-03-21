Fife rapist jailed after attacks on two women

A Fife man who raped two women has today been jailed for seven years.

At Edinburgh High Court on Thursday March 21, Paul McMillan was sentenced for the rape and assault of one woman and the rapes of another, over a seven year period.

In addition he will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

McMillan became the subject of a major investigation by Fife’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit after one woman came forward to report the crimes. As a result of these inquiries, McMillan was subsequently arrested and charged in June 2017.

Detective Constable Lesley Couper from the DAIU said: “Paul McMillan subjected these women to periods of emotional and sexual abuse. He has demonstrated himself to be a callous individual with no remorse for the impact his crimes have had on his victims.

“I would like to commend the outstanding bravery of these women in coming forward to report these crimes, which has been vital in securing these convictions.

“McMillan will now serve a significant custodial sentence and will thereafter be subject to monitoring and supervision to restrict his ability to inflict harm upon anyone else.

“Tackling domestic crime in all its forms remains one of Police Scotland’s top priorities. I want to make it clear to anyone affected by sexual abuse within a relationship that time is no barrier in reporting crimes of this nature. Any disclosures made to us will be investigated thoroughly with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity to bring perpetrators to justice.”

