Former Kirkcaldy High School teacher dies aged 31

A former Kirkcaldy High teacher has died aged only 31.

Christopher Fairley was a member of the school’s mathematics department from August 2017 until June 2018.

He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Ewing sarcoma in his pelvis last May and continued to work as long as possible despite being in a great deal of pain.

Derek Allan, rector, described him as “an excellent teacher, so skilled and kind, and a favourite with many of his students.”

You may also be interested in:

Video: driver who injured tourists on pavement spared jail

Fifers denied right to own home developer claims

Fife classes hit as Scottish Slimmers ceases trading

Mr Allan added: “All of us at Kirkcaldy High School are shocked and deeply saddened to hear of Chris’ death.

“He was such a lovely guy and a dear friend to so many here. It’s tragic that he had his life yet to live and I know that he wanted to commit his all to inspiring others ... it’s what the best of teachers do, and Chris was one of them.

“We are thinking of his family and hoping they can find strength and comfort from knowing he will be so sorely missed.”

Chris’ diagnosis came seven months after he first sought medical help for his symptoms.

He had previously worked with Johnston Press, the former publishers of the Fife Free Press.

He had hoped to return to teaching, but, tragically died in the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre on March 25 surrounded by his family.

His family are urging people to donate to the fundraising being carried out by Dr Jeff White, a consultant medical oncologist at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre who cared for Chris.

He is running the London Marathon on April 28 with money raised going to Sarcoma UK to help others like Chris who are diagnosed with this condition.

Donations can be made HERE http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JeffWhite.

The funeral service for Chris takes place on Thursday at 1.45pm at Falkirk Crematorium.