Gritter lorry overturns and closes Fife road

A road in Kirkcaldy has re-opened after a clean up operation which followed a gritter lorry over-turning.

Chapel Level was closed for several hours after the incident early on Sunday morning.

It happened at 6.00 am when a Fife Council gritter tipped over, shedding its load of salt.

The road was closed until shortly before 10.00 am to allow the vehicle to be removed and the grit cleared

up.

During that time Stagecoach diverted services, but they X27 has now returned to its normal route.

You may also be interested in:

Eddie Izzrad runs from Berwick to Fife to perform live show

Fife Gingerbread funding crisis: Charity hails funding deals

Video: Vandals force closure of Kirkcaldy recycling Centre