Fifers prefer to drink at home

More Fifers are drinking alcohol at home – and many of them are drinking more than the recommended number of units.

According to figures in the recent Scottish Health Survey, 70 per cent of respondents said that they drank alcohol in their own home or a friend’s house, compared to four per cent who stated they drank alcohol in a pub, and three per cent who drank alcohol in a restaurant.

The vast majority – 71 per cent of respondents – said they bought most of their alcohol from a supermarket or other off-licence.

Jim Bett, service manager at FifeAlcohol Support Service (FASS) said: “This trend is exactly in line with the national averages for Scotland.

“In 2016, 10.5 litres of pure alcohol were sold per adult, and this is equivalent to 20.2 units of alcohol per adult per week, or about 10 standard glasses of wine.”

Moderate weekly alcohol consumption is defined as no more than 14 units for both men and women.

Jim also noted that there was a “very complex” relationship between alcohol consumption and deprivation.

Adults living in the least deprived areas are most likely to drink beyond the recommended weekly levels, drink on more days of the week, but drink smaller amounts on a single occasion.

However, nearly half of all adults living in the most deprived areas of Fife reported drinking only once a week, but they drank more on a single occasion.

Of adults who drink beyond 14 units a week, those living in the most deprived areas tended to drink more units than those living in least deprived areas.

“These reasons and many more constitute the need for Fife Alcohol Support Service (FASS) operating throughout Fife,” said Jim. “We offer a free and confidential counselling service which can assist the individual to either reduce or eliminate the harmful effects of alcohol, and this service has proved highly successful over the past few years in Fife.”

Call Fife Alcohol Support Service on 01592 206200.