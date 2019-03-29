Kirkcaldy MP offers superhero support for ovarian cancer awareness

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP Lesley Laird showed some super-powered support for women with ovarian cancer at a special event hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Ovarian Cancer recently.

She jumped at the chance to dress as a ‘teal hero’ to raise awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer at an event coinciding with Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

You may also be interested in:

Gin festival could be just the tonic the town needs

Kirkcaldy beauty spot now littered with medicine packaging

More than 40 new homes approved for Fife

Teal is the colour of ovarian cancer awareness, which is alarmingly low in the UK.

Lesley said: “Having personally known two women who died as a result of late diagnosis, I know how crucial this issue is and really wanted to take part to support women with ovarian cancer and their families.”

Every year 7300 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the UK, and 4100 women die from the disease.

Visit targetovariancancer.org.uk to find out more.