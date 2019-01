A crash on a busy road into Kirkcaldy was closed this morning after a two-car crash.

The incident happened during rush-hour on the B9157 Quarry Road.

Police confirmed the crash involved two cars.

Police confirmed that they were called at around 8.25am.

A spokesperson added that no one was injured in the crash, but one of the vehicles is awaiting recovery.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress