Kirkcaldy’s last linen factory to have a role in exclusive show at Edinburgh Castle

Scotland’s only surviving linen factory, which has been based in Kirkcaldy since 1825, is set to have its products featured in an exclusive fashion show at Edinburgh Castle.

Peter Greig & Co, which continues to weave bespoke linens and natural fibres for the furnishing, industrial and apparel markets from its original site at Victoria Linen Works in St Clair Street, will have its materials showcased as part of a special tribute to Mary Queen of Scots.

Peter Greig & Co is based at Victoria Linen Works in St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is working with American fashion designer Jeff Garner, from fashion label Prophetik, to celebrate the original Royal icon in the catwalk show Women of the Crown on February 7.

You might also be interested in:

McDonald’s opens new Leven drive-thru

A feast of food and drink for Kirkcaldy’s 2019 festival of ideas

Peter Greig & Co has been based in Kirkcaldy since 1825.

Satander to close branches in two Fife towns

The collection will be unveiled for the first time in the castle’s Great Hall before it travels to London Fashion Week.

Working with Prophetik, Historic Environment Scotland will also launch a new range of products inspired by Mary Queen of Scots.

In the neighbouring Queen Anne Room, there will be an array of unique Scottish suppliers and brands that have featured within the show, and new retail range.

As well as Kirkcaldy linens, other brands included are MYB Textiles, Lochcarron of Scotland, Knockando Woolen Mill, Maggie Mowbray Millinery and Ecclectic Shock Jewellery.

Angus Nicoll, managing director of Peter Greig & Co, told The Press the factory was delighted to be involved.

He said: “We have been in Kirkcaldy since 1825 and we are the last traditional linen weaver in Scotland, indeed the UK. There were 15 mills in Kirkcaldy when the industry was at its height and now we are the only one left.

“That’s what prompted those behind the show to come to us for linen, which is our first love,

“They went through our stock looking at our furnishings, our traditional woven linens and our Dobby designs so it will be very exciting to see what they have done.”

He added: “We have been invited along to the fashion show so it will be good to go and see how they have used the materials. We are really pleased to be involved.”

Natasha Troitino, head of retail for HES, said: “We are delighted to work with an haute couture international designer to produce a capsule range of products inspired by Mary Queen of Scots.

“The creation of Jeff Garner’s 2019 collection, based on our historic sites and the story of Mary Queen of Scots, has provided a platform to showcase the rich abundance of creative industries Scotland has to offer. Along with the release of the film, Mary Queen of Scots, Scotland continues to be celebrated internationally and secure its place within modern culture.”