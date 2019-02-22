Man charged after £1300 of cannabis plants seized in Fife

A man is set to appear in court after police in Fife seized a number of cannabis plants worth around £1300.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in connection with drug offences, after officers recovered a number of cannabis plants with an estimated street value of around £1,300 from an address in the Victoria Road area of Buckhaven on Wednesday 20 February.

“The man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”

