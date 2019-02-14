Man dies in Fife after two-car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses as a man died after being involved in a two-car crash.

A 71-year-old man was treated in hospital but then released, only to be later found dead in Glenrothes.

The fatal road collision happened on the A912, just south of the junction leading to the disused Balcanquhal Quarry.

The incident happened around 7.40am on Sunday, February 10, when a blue Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes Sprinter.

The 71-year-old female driver of the Toyota Yaris and her 69-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries. The 35-year-old male driver of the Mercedes Sprinter was uninjured.

The Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the 71-year-old woman and the 69-year-old man were taken to the Perth Royal Infirmary for treatment.

They were both later released, however the 69-year-old man was found to have sadly passed away at an address in Glenrothes in the early hours of Thursday, February 14.

Police are now investigating the circumstances of the incident and are appealing for witnesses to the initial collision.

Police Sergeant Ewan Pearce of Fife Division’s Road Policing Unit said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the gentleman’s family at this time.

“We are now investigating this collision and I would ask anyone who was on A912, near to the disused Balcanquhal Quarry, in the early hours of Sunday, February 10, and has any information that can assist our inquiries, to please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact officers at Fife’s Road Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident number 1310 of February 10, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

