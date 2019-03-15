Man injured in hit-and-run outside Kirkcaldy nightclub

A man has been mown down outside a Kirkcaldy nightclub after a van mounted the pavement and ploughed into him before driving off.

Officers are investigating reports of a van mounting a pavement, and striking a man outside Kitty’s Nightclub late last night.

The incident is said to have happened around 11pm.

One witness said a white van sped up and mounted the pavement, hit the man and then a wall before driving off.

Police have confirmed they are investigating.

The witness said: “We were walking up from the bus station to Kittys when we saw a van coming from the Esso garage end of the road.

“It was just driving normally then it suddenly turned towards the club and put the foot down.”

The witness added: “It came right on to the pavement and hit the guy and then hit the wall. There were four people standing outside – If it hadn’t hit the wall it would have ploughed into all of them. “

The witness said it then sped off towards the bus station.

They added: “If it had been just a minute later and we would have been there. Anybody could have been there. If it had been busier it could have hit more people.

“Why would someone do that?”

Police confirmed there had been a hit-and-run outside Kittys and that the ambulance had been called.

