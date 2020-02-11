Mossmorran in final stage of re-start

Plans to restart the giant Mossmorran ethylene plant are now in their final stages.

It will mean more flaring as engineers complete the work to restart Fife Ethylene Plant which has been de-commissioned since August.

They completed a major step last week with all major compressors safely back online.

The next step is to re-starat the distillation towers.

A spokesman for Mossmorran said: “This final stage requires a bit more feed gas, so you will see our elevated flare operating throughout. The flare itself may fluctuate in size as each tower comes online and starts to processes some of the gas.” He stressed the use of the flare was the safest way to re-start the plant’s operations, but said the business would be “working hard to reduce its size and duration.”

The plant de-activated on August 12.