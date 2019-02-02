New energy supplier reassures 2600 Fife households

Fifers who saw their energy provider go under have a new supplier.

Up to 2600 households were left in limbo by the sudden loss of Our Power, a company which worked closely with councils across the country to offer low cost energy to low income households.

Regulator, Ofgem, has now found a new supplier to take over the accounts.

It has appointed Utilita Energy Limited who will now step in and take over the contract.

All outstanding credit balances will be honoured, meaning Fife householders should experience no issues during the change over.

People with pre-payment tariffs are being told to continue topping up their meters.

Philippa Pickford, Ofgem’s director for future retail markets, said: “Utilita has also agreed to absorb the costs of taking on these customers and outstanding credit balances, which means the extra costs will not fall on the industry or households.

“Once the transfer has been completed, customers can shop around for a better deal if they wish to.”

Any customers with queries can call Utilita’s customer service team on 03300 583 392.