Kirkcaldy’s future: everyone’s voice matters, so meet people where they are

This isn’t a competition where only some voices count. Everyone in Kirkcaldy wins when more people speak up. (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A couple of weeks ago, I visited Norway. It wasn’t a country I ever thought would make my bucket list. But as we travelled through the fjords and wandered beyond into towns that looked like literal toy lands, I found myself surprised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The air was clean and crisp, the landscapes dramatic. I kept thinking: “it’s like Scotland, only bigger.”

Back in the Lang Toun, some big news had broken. Kirkcaldy had won the national lottery - not in the scratchcard sense, but something tangible and long-term with the town being named as one of only three in the UK to receive priority access to the new multi-million-pound Growth Mission Fund. It felt like a genuine vote of confidence. The announcement confirmed oor High Street and the seafront are finally priorities. We’re finally on the red-carpet list holding the golden ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s impossible not to feel the buzz in the town right now. Ideas are sparking in the form of conversations, plans - even AI-generated images.

I’ve felt it personally these past few days. I recently attended the readings of the names on the War Memorial to mark Kirkcaldy Galleries 100th anniversary celebration. Moments stayed with me. A mother kissing the stone with her child’s name on it and a veteran who stood for as long as he could in quiet tribute. I’ve walked past these names for years on the way to the Galleries and it’s taken an audible tribute for me to understand their legacy is walking forward with us. These aren’t just gestures, they’re expressions of connection, of people caring deeply about our town.

And it matters, because when we talk about possibilities for Kirkcaldy, we must talk about people.

There’s a reason why, every time there’s a discussion about improving the High Street, someone says “we need a Primark”. People bring it up over and over not to be unimaginative but because they feel unheard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s why it’s crucial that those leading this transformation truly listens. It’s no coincidence I’m writing this on the same day that King Charles and Queen Camilla paid us a visit. The news was met with mixed feelings, even indifference, but whatever your thoughts, any moment that puts our town on the map matters. It builds visibility, and that, in turn, builds possibility.

And we, the residents, organisers, dreamers, have a role to play too. Initiatives like Langtoun Fest are already showing what happens when we build momentum around events that are already happening in our town. We need to stay informed and find out for ourselves what’s going on - because change doesn't happen in silence.

This isn’t a competition where only some voices count. Everyone in Kirkcaldy wins when more people speak up.

I have no doubt about the passion or willingness of our community. Time and again, when there’s a need, local folk without a penny to their name step up and fill a gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So here’s my one plea to the great and good holding the purse strings: take the community with you. Meet people where they are - not just online, because many still don’t have internet access.

And not just with a token pop-up shop in the Mercat. Let’s be creative. How about listening stations at local supermarkets - not just Morrisons, but Aldi, Lidl, even Kirkcaldy Foodbank? Have actual conversations in the places where people live their lives, where they shop, pay bills and take care of their families and bairns.

Life is difficult enough, don’t make it any harder. Everyone deserves a say in what happens next especially those who are struggling, because their vision for Kirkcaldy matters too.

The future is here. Let’s make sure everyone is part of it.