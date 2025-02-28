43rd Fife Festival of Music hailed a success

Organisers of Fife Festival of Music have hailed this year’s event a huge success.

The 43rd festival took place at venues in Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy from January 28 to February 7 with music makers from across the Kingdom taking part.

School students of all ages from P1 to S6 showed off their well-rehearsed work and provided a great variety of music making at the Vine Conference Centre in Dunfermline during the festival’s first week. Audiences and adjudicators alike were thrilled and excited by their singing and playing.

During the second week, the focus moved to Kirkcaldy where the festival made the Adam Smith Theatre its home and performances also took place in the Old Kirk.

Competitors in the Young Musician final with the adjudicators: back row: Tara McGhie – saxophone, Wormit; Alex Harrower – electric guitar, West Wemyss; Pavel Szulc – piano, Kinghorn front row: Eilidh Dowall – trombone, Dunfermline; Briana Ayanouvi – percussion, Kirkcaldy; Frikki Walker – Adjudicator; Daniel Armstrong – ‘cello and piano, Blebocraigs; Frances Gillies – Adjudicator; Hazel Brandt - Clarsach, Edinburgh; Beth Aitken – Flute, Kirkcaldy.

Graeme Wilson, chairman of Fife Festival of Music, said: “Despite it being our second year there after the refurbishment, many visitors to the theatre were keen to witness the building’s new look and new feel and were not at all disappointed by what they saw and heard.”

Over the festival period there were many solo instrumental and vocal performances from all ages.

And a continuing major feature of the event is the community element.

Graeme continued: “This year 11 adult choirs, nine large ensembles and a handful of smaller ones performed over four evenings proving that music encompasses all and is a vital part of life for so many.

Winner of the Young Musician competition at Fife Festival of Music 2025 Daniel Armstrong alongside adjudicators Frikki Walker and Frances Gillies.

"As in Dunfermline, secondary schools brought their well-rehearsed music to Kirkcaldy to perform to audiences of parents/carers, friends and interested members of the community.”

This year also saw the welcome return of entrants to the ‘organ class’ which took place in the Old Kirk, allowing many to witness and hear the Gern organ there.

The Young Musician (21 and under) Final once again brought the festival to a close on the last night with competitors comprising of the winners of the open solo instrumental classes.

This year’s winner, who was presented with the Glen More Trophy and the Band Supplies Community Benefit Prize was Daniel Armstrong from Blebocraigs on cello.

The S6 pupil from Madras College had also competed in the event as winner of the open piano class.

Graeme added: “Adjudicators Frances Gillies and Frikki Walker praised the young musicians and commented on the extremely high standard of performance. All finalists gave excellent performances providing a thoroughly entertaining evening for the audience.”