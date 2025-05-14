A new look, and a new billboard, for front of New Look shop in Kirkcaldy High Street

The wraps have come off a new look for another one of Kirkcaldy High Street’s eyesore empty shops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ugly corrugated iron barricades across the front of the former New Look store have been replaced by new artwork - the latest attempt to give the street a brighter, more welcoming look.

Kirkcaldy-based sign writer Lisa Graef - known as Painty Lisa - was commissioned to paint the billboard frame the bold label ‘Whit’s Gaun Oan?” as a clear message that this is where you can find out what is happening in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kirkcaldy Lottery part-funded the project with support of MKM in Kirkcaldy, which supplied all of the wood and boards, Dulux, which donated the paint, and local volunteers who helped with the board's construction.

From eyesore to artwork - a new look for the front of the former New Look store in Kirkcaldy (Pics: Submitted)

And the new artwork will become a focal point to promote events for next month’s LangToun Fest which is now up to over 300 events.

Dr Gordon Povey, general manager of the Adam Smith Global Foundation - the driving force behind the lottery - said: “With some of the High Street's cosmetic improvements well underway it was felt that there should be a central place for event posters; a big billboard rather than the random fly posting on vacant units.

“So, there is now an open invitation for anyone with a forthcoming event to place their poster on this new billboard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sole request is that anyone using it shows some basic courtesy and only removes or covers expired events, and keeps inside the frame.”

Kirkcaldy-based sign writer Lisa Graef at work (Pic: Submitted)

The new look for New Look comes after artwork was added to the front of the adjacent empty Debenhams store which had become another eyesore in the heart of the pedestrianised zone.

It features the work of local artist and illustrator Catherine Lindow, and celebrates the town’s rich architectural heritage while enhancing the visual appeal of the area.

The shabby frontage of the former BhS store has also been repainted is now home to a new ‘Dancing In The Streets of Raith’ mural.

The project, initiated by the Kirkcaldy Lottery, aims to enhance the area and it has been supported by local property owners, Business Gateway, the Sign Company, and the Adam Smith Global Foundation.