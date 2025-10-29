A Royal start to life as centre head at Maggie’s Fife for Debbie

Debbie McRae couldn’t have chosen a more high profile start to her role as centre head at Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre.

Among the earliest visitors was Queen Camilla who was in Kirkcaldy with King Charles III to mark the centenary of the town’s war memorial.

While the Monarch toured Kirkcaldy Galleries, The Queen made a private visit to our Maggie’s Centre where she met staff and volunteers.

“It was a bit of a whirlwind,” said Debbie, who had worked at the centre for over four years as a cancer support specialist after previously working with NHS Fife. “I found out during my induction and there was a lot of preparation involved, and making sure the building was looking its best. “When I got the role, part of it was always going to be putting my own stamp on the centre - The Queen’s visit let that all happen in a timely fashion.”

Debbie McCrae, new centre head at Maggie's Fife (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The landmarks will continue to come with Maggie’s Fife celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026 just as its parent organisation marks 30 years of providing free support to people on a cancer journey, and their families.

Our Maggie’s Centre is unique, and it sits in the shadow of the main entrance to the Victoria Hospital in a building like no other.

Designed by the late Zaha Hadid - one of the key figures in architecture of the late-20th and early-21st centuries - its striking back exterior gives way to an all-white interior where the kitchen table is at the heart of all it does.

There is no reception desk at Maggie’s, no appointments book, or staff in medical scrubs. It is a place of tranquility and calm, and a place close to the hearts of many Fifers who fundraised faster than any city in the UK to ensure the centre got built. Last year 9000 people passed through its doors, taking up the offer of one of its many workshops and support groups, or simply to have cuppa while a loved one attended an appointment.

“We are here when people need us and they can come for as long as they need us.”said Debbie. “The kitchen is our hub - it is vital to our ethos. The kettle is always on and there’s a cuppa waiting, and that goes for families and relatives.

“There is still a bit of taboo here. They often do not often give themselves permission to come and take up the support - if their loved one is going though cancer treatment they think this is their space and they don’t want to encroach on it, but a lot of what we do is supporting the carer. Cancer has a ripple effect.”

Support at Maggie’s ranges from emotional to practical and financial. Last year, its team helped visitors to the centre claim £3.4million in benefits and other support.

Debbie is currently re-shaping some of its programme to ensure the centre offers the right support to as many people as possible.

There is a new menopause workshop for women going though cancer treatment. Some can enter ‘crash menopause’ - sudden and often intense onset of menopausal symptoms caused by a rapid drop in hormone levels, frequently as a side effect of cancer treatments like chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or hormone therapy

There is workshop for men with prostate cancer, and one on fatigue to help combat the effects of treatment. It is also piloting sleep workshops.

“Often it is post treatment side effects that people struggle with,” said Debbie. “That could be fatigue, memory loss, concentration and brain fog.

“It can vary greatly from person to person depending on the treatment they have had, how they responded, and their own physical and mental health at the time.”

And that ties in with a pre-habilitation workshop - support for people before their treatment begins to help them be as prepared as possible, mentally, physically and emotionally, for the journey ahead.

“There is so much information that shows that if you are emotionally well prepared and your body is physically prepared then you can reduce the effects of your treatment and its impact,.” said Debbie. “That could be a shorter stay in hospital and a quicker recovery. It also gives people a sense of control. If they have a two month wait for treatment to begin they can do so much for themselves.”

For more information please visit https://www.maggies.org/our-centres/maggies-fife/