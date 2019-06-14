Arrest over pride flags torn down and burned in Kirkcaldy

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident which saw gay pride flags torn down and burned in a shopping arcade in Kirkcaldy.

Police confirmed today that a 35-year old male has been charged, and is due to appear in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday, July 12.

The pride flags were put up at the Olympia Arcade to celebrate LGBT month.

There was widespread shock and anger when video showing them being pulled down and set alight appeared on social media – traders elsewhere in the town showed their solidarity by flying pride flags.

A police spokesman said: “A man has been arrested and charged after pride flags were torn down and set alight at the Olympia Shopping Arcade in Kirkcaldy on Friday June 7.

