Artists set to brighten up Kirkcaldy High Street’s empty shop windows

Fife artists are set to bring a touch of creativity to empty shop fronts in a bid to brighten up Kirkcaldy High Street, thanks to the town’s successful lottery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initial work has started on the former Debenhams store - the first of four to be tackled after lying empty for far too long.

Projects funded by the Kirkcaldy Lottery, which was launched earlier this year by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, aim to make a positive impact, provide lasting benefit for the community, and be a catalyst for future investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lottery has been a big hit locally and delivered multiple prize winners every week although the £25,000 jackpot has yet to be scooped. The project has a growing number of sponsors, including property owners, and the lottery is only paying a fraction of the total cost of the artwork, with more projects to follow in the new year.

The work underway at the former Debenhams shop window (Pic: submitted)

Artist Catherine Lindow has started work at the former Debenhams store, but the condition of the empty shop has delayed her plans. She has tried two different types of paint but because of the moisture levels in the building and low temperatures neither are suitable. The plan now is to use a vinyl on the front of the glass, and her work will also incorporate New Look next door and combine them into a single project.

Debenhams and New Look are both owned by businessman Tahir Ali - who also demolished the adjacent Postings Shopping Centre - had fallen into a poor state of decay and become eyesores in the heart of the pedestrianised zone.

Two other big empty units are set to be given an artistic makeover in a bid to brighten the High Street. Local artists are also lined up to carry out the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Povey, general manager of the global foundation, said: “Our hope is that this initial project will be well received in the town and a catalyst to attract new sponsors so there can be a rolling programme of improvements to generate positivity and ultimately much needed investments in the High Street.”

The foundation is also looking at new ways of getting feedback from the community, and getting it more involved in the decision making process after a poorly attended public consultation held in K107’s space in the Mercat Shopping Centre.

Currently run by volunteers, it is looking creating a small committee in the new year.