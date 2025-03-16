Artwork brightens up shabby shop windows in heart of Kirkcaldy town centre

Work has started on a second art installation to brighten up empty shops in the heart of Kirkcaldy town centre.

The shabby frontage of the former BhS store has been repainted and the first outlines of a new mural are starting to take shape.

It comes hot on the heels of new artwork on the front of the former Debenhams and New Look stores in the pedestrian precinct to make them more visually appealing to visitors - and tone down two of the main eyesores of the High Street.

The project, initiated by the Kirkcaldy Lottery, aims to enhance the area and it has been supported by local property owners, Business Gateway, the Sign Company, and the Adam Smith Global Foundation.

The former Debenhams store - one of a number of properties owned by Tahir Ali who also bought and subsequently demolished The Postings Shopping Centre - features the work of local artist and illustrator Catherine Lindow. The project celebrates the town’s rich architectural heritage while enhancing the visual appeal of the area.

The vibrant artworks feature illustrated shopfronts inspired by real buildings in Kirkcaldy. Packed with references to local places and people, the designs encourage residents and visitors to take a closer look at the town’s unique mix of historic architecture.

Dr Gordon Povey, general manager at Adam Smith Global Foundation, said: “A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to get this project going - permissions were sought and sponsorship was arranged, even the Scottish weather got in the way! Seeing the designs brighten up empty shopfronts makes it all worthwhile. This is just the beginning, and we can’t wait to keep the momentum going with more projects ahead.”

Lindow said she was pleased to see her work completed.

“I was really delighted to be invited to celebrate Kirkcaldy through this positive and exciting project. I love artwork that links people and places, and I also love the rich history and the mixture of buildings on the High Street - They tell their own story of the way we have used the street through the decades”, she said.

The initiative is part of a larger effort to spark investment and rejuvenate In the town. While the Kirkcaldy Lottery has played a crucial role in seed funding this project, additional sponsorship with public and private support has allowed the initiative to expand beyond its initial scope.

The momentum continues with the Lang Toun themed mural on the former BHS store. As funds from the lottery and sponsorships roll over into each new project, the impact on Kirkcaldy’s High Street will continue to grow throughout the year.