Kara McMillan, 9, started out on the popular tourist trail with her family on February 28, and recently completed the whole 117 miles from Kincardine to Newburgh on June 4.

The Auchtertool Primary School youngster wanted to do something special in memory of her little cousin Robyn who was tragically killed in a road accident in Townhill last August – and to help raise money to support the Remembering Robyn charity created in her name.

Kara’s mum Adele explained where the idea for the fundraiser came from.

Kara McMillan holding Robyn as a baby

“Since Robyn's accident, Kara has really wanted to do something in her memory and to help raise money for the Remembering Robyn trust,” she said.

"Due to Covid, we have spent lots of time walking as a family, and we had completed small sections of Fife Coastal Path.

"This sowed the seeds and Kara decided she wanted to complete the whole 117 mile walk in Robyn's memory.

"I completed the walk with her, and her dad Gary, little sister Heidi and one of her brothers Zac did some miles too.

Kara began her walking fundraiser at the end of February and finished it on June 4.

"She also had some friends join her for sections. We mainly walked at weekends, but sometimes on Fridays after school. Kara walked in all weathers - we had warm sunshine, rain and snow all in the one day once!”

Adele continued: “Gary, myself, her older brothers Caden and Zac and her little sister Heidi are all incredibly proud of Kara. She has shown such dedication and given up her weekends to do this.

"Her stamina has really grown over the walks, from walking around four miles at the start to managing 12 mile sections towards the end.

"She has such a huge heart and she is so glad that she has been able to support Robyn’s mum Danielle in this small way.”

Kara walked in all weathers along the Fife Coastal Path with her family for the fundraiser.

Adele said the tragedy had a big impact on her daughter.

Kara has raised over £1300 so far with her Fife Coastal Path fundraiser in memory of her little cousin Robyn.

“Robyn's mum, Danielle, helped look after Kara when she was younger and she loved helping to babysit Robyn.

"She was so upset and wanted to support Danielle whilst also keeping her little cousin’s memory alive.

"Each walk we looked for a feather and shared a memory of Robyn.”

Adele said Kara began the fundraiser with a goal of £100 and has been completely overwhelmed by all the support she has received from friends, family and even strangers along the way.

She said she has a one night stay for two with dinner, bed and breakfast for the Dunblane Hilton to raffle and so will close the Justgiving page once the total for that has been received.

Adele revealed what the fundraising will be used for: “This money will allow Danielle and Barry (Robyn's mum and dad) to give something back to staff at Victoria Hospital who supported them after their devastating loss and to keep Robyn's memory alive.

Kara (back), Robyn (pictured on the left) and Kara's little sister Heidi.

"Danielle started the Remembering Robyn trust to raise money to create a room where other parents going through such devastating experiences can spend time with their children in a more homely environment. The money used will go towards this.”

Anyone wanting to make a donation to Kara’s Just Giving page can do so here.

