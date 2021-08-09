Police were called to the scene on Cable Road near Glenrothes tip on Monday morning after receiving reports of a sudden death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Glenrothes were called to Cable Road around 9am on Monday, 9 August, to reports of the sudden death of a woman found within a vehicle.

Cable Road: Body found in car in Glenrothes as police launch investigation - picture from Fife Jammer Locations .

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are at an early stage.”

Picture credit: Fife Jammer Locations.

