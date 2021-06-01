Cargo barge The Iron Lady set to travel under Forth bridges

The Iron Lady barge and its cargo of a topside drilling platform will depart The Port of Rosyth this Thursday at around 8am.

It has been berthed at the Port of Rosyth since its arrival on April 11 and is now ready to depart for the Energy Park Fife in Methil where its cargo will be unloaded prior to its decommissioning.

The Iron Lady will be towed by three of Forth Ports’ owned tugs under the Forth bridges on Thursday morning.

Aerial image of the Iron Lady barge with its cargo of a topside drilling platform for decommissioning being towed by Forth Ports tugs at the Forth Bridges into The Port of Rosyth on Sunday, April 11. Credit: Airbourne Lens

Two months ago, in an operation spanning two days, Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit – at 382 metres long and 124 metres wide, the largest construction vessel in the world – transferred its huge cargo of a topside drilling platform onto the 200 metre long cargo barge, the Iron Lady, during a weekend operation.

The Pioneering Spirit, separated from the Iron Lady and the cargo barge was towed clear.

With its cargo safely secured, the Iron Lady was then towed westwards along the River Forth by Forth Ports’ tugs, the Craigleith, Inchkeith and Fidra in a carefully planned operation to ensure the structure had clearance to travel below the Forth Bridge, the Forth Road Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing before berthing at the Port of Rosyth where it has been until now.

Organisers are warning that this Thursday’s operation and all timings are subject to weather conditions and, should poor weather prevent the operation taking place, it will be rescheduled for the next appropriate day.

