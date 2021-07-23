ASA Scotland is a voluntary charity that visits schools and community groups across the nation ensuring that young people fully understand the role of our armed forces.

It aims to engage with and inform young people of our armed forces heritage from World War I to the current day, and believes that it is important to remember this heritage 365 days a year.

Sergeant Sean Binnie from Kirkcaldy, who served with 3 Scots, the Black Watch, was killed in action in May 2009 in Afghanistan. Kirkcaldy North was his primary school.

Sgt Sean Binnie from Kirkcaldy who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2009.

The 22-year-old volunteered to help soldiers in trouble during a fierce firefight as they trained Afghan soldiers in the Helmand Province.

Sgt Sean Binnie's mum, Janette Binnie.

Without concern for his own safety, Sean moved towards Taliban soldiers, before he was fatally shot by a gunman hiding in a doorway.

John Jenkins, ASA Scotland chairman, said: “We have created memorials and presented memorial benches for schools for the last five years, we have also created community events as well as raising funds for charities that support veterans.

“We recently contacted Sean’s mum, Janet to ask if we could raise funds for a memorial bench for his old primary school, and one for the community.

“Sean was killed and paid the ultimate sacrifice whilst serving in Afghanistan, and we wanted to ensure that future generations would never forget him.

ASA Scotland chairman, John Jenkins.

“We have started up a CrowdFunder page and, if we raise enough funds, we will present two memorial benches.”

Janette Binnie welcomed the initiative.

She said: "It’s such a nice thing to do, and it really warms my heart that people are still thinking about him – I want Kirkcaldy to be proud of their hero.

"Sean knew exactly what he was getting himself into, but I never expected for him to be taken from me so young.

"Organisations like ASA keep our lost son’s memory alive. It’s important to me that Kirkcaldy remembers their hero who fought for their safety.”

If you would like to donate to ASA Scotland’s CrowdFunder, please visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/sergeant-sean-binnie-memorial-bench.

