Kirkcaldy litter group calls for volunteers to join weekend event

Kirkcaldy litter picking group, Keep our Fields Tidy, is calling on people in the town to come and join them at an event this weekend.

By Darren Gibb
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 4:40 am

The group is aiming to clear up atTemplehall United football team hut are.

Founder, Peter Docherty, said: “The area has obviously been uncared about for some time now and we only discovered it last November.

The plan is to meet at the Ailsa Grove bus stop from 11:50am for a 12:00pm start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Keep Our Fields Tidy members, Sean Fairfull and Peter Docherty, at last year's Ailsa Grove field clean-up.
Keep Our Fields Tidy members, Sean Fairfull and Peter Docherty, at last year's Ailsa Grove field clean-up.

Depending on how many people join, it should take around three hours to clean up.

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/weather/fife-heatwave-met-office-forecasts-dip-in-temperature-today-but-still-a-sunny-day-3314552

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/health/covid-in-scotland-1464-new-cases-reported-in-the-past-24-hours-3313712

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/fife-zoo-thanks-locals-for-love-and-support-following-fire-3313613

Added Peter: "We're asking everyone who joins us on the day to bring their own litter pickers, bin bags and gloves.

"But if you haven't got a litter picker, then we've got a couple spare.

"Also if anyone is struggling to bring bags, we can provide them.”

For more information, or if you would like to volunteer to help the group, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/KeepOurFieldsTidy

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

Kirkcaldy