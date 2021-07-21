The group is aiming to clear up atTemplehall United football team hut are.

Founder, Peter Docherty, said: “The area has obviously been uncared about for some time now and we only discovered it last November.

The plan is to meet at the Ailsa Grove bus stop from 11:50am for a 12:00pm start.

Keep Our Fields Tidy members, Sean Fairfull and Peter Docherty, at last year's Ailsa Grove field clean-up.

Depending on how many people join, it should take around three hours to clean up.

Added Peter: "We're asking everyone who joins us on the day to bring their own litter pickers, bin bags and gloves.

"But if you haven't got a litter picker, then we've got a couple spare.

"Also if anyone is struggling to bring bags, we can provide them.”

For more information, or if you would like to volunteer to help the group, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/KeepOurFieldsTidy

