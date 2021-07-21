Care and Share Companionship was launched in 2019, and aims to tackle the issue of loneliness among older people in the Kirkcaldy area.

With the relaxation of social-distancing rules the charity is appealing for new volunteers to join its ranks, especially men, as there is a lack of companions for its male members, who the charity calls ‘friends’.

Teresa Naylor, founder of the charity, said: “We’re looking for new volunteers as we are expecting an influx of referrals as restrictions ease.

Founder of Care and Share Companionship, Teresa Naylor.

"We need more men to volunteer their time as some of our friends prefer male company and are reluctant to have a woman visit.

“There is a budget available for anyone who volunteers to be reimbursed for their travel expenses so we are open to volunteers from the Glenrothes and Levenmouth area as well as Kirkcaldy."

Teresa adds that the issue of loneliness among the older generation is getting worse, and that more people than ever are needing support.

"Isolation in the community is getting worse, and there are so many people out there that are lonely and needing our support,” she added.

"Our friends have so much to offer, people often can’t see beyond the grey hair and wrinkles, but it’s only when you get to know them that you realise they have so much yet to share.

"Our volunteers are the nucleus of the charity and and they do tremendous work to ensure our friends aren’t left isolated.”

If you would like to volunteer, email: [email protected]

