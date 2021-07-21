M90 roadworks: Diversions as re-surfacing work set to start at junction

It will be done at Junction 4, and work starts next week.

The overnight project is scheduled to get underway from Monday July 26, and is expected to take place over three nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am, finishing on Thursday.

The M90 southbound will be closed from just after Junction 5 off-slip until Junction 4.

A contraflow will be in place

Traffic will be diverted off at Junction 5 onto the B996 to Kelty before re-joining the motorway at Junction 4 via Station Road and Cocklaw Street.

The road will be fully open out with these times.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east representative, said: “This £150,000 investment will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the M90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“”We’ve planned the project to take place overnight and traffic management to be removed during the daytime to help limit disruption.”

