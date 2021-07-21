It took possession of its new premises in Hayfield Road in November last year after it outgrew its base in the town centre where it had a presence for 100 years.

It began operating from the newly renovated Church of Christ building over the Christmas period when it ran its annual toy appeal, providing newly 500 toy parcels and around 50 Christmas hampers.

From January to April this year, during lockdown, the Salvation Army provided around 3500 hot meals for children and families not in school.

Now, to mark its arrival in Hayfield Road, the group is holding an open day on Saturday July, 31 from 10am to 2pm.

Captain Andrew P. Manley, commanding officer, said there will be various stalls manned by the Salvation Army along with community groups including Greener Kirkcaldy as well as craft, baking and bric-a-brac stalls, children’s activities and a ‘show space’ where individuals and groups will entertain.

He said: “We want to announce our arrival into a new community and consult with people about what the needs are in the area.

We also want welcome the community into our new community facility and church and help people understand a little more about the work of the Salvation Army as both a church and a charity."

He said the timetable for the day will run as follows:

At 10.00am the event will be officially opened by the Fife Provost, at 10.30am and 12.15pm there will be a performance from a children’s entertainer; at 11.15am and 1.30pm Buckhaven Salvation Army Dance group will perform, at 11.45am there will be cornet solos with Cameron Hamilton and there will be a keyboard performance at 1.00pm by Chic Masson.

Captain Manley said of their new community church: “Our hall will be a welcoming, inclusive and safe space to worship, pray, learn and have fellowship.

"Our vision is that people will come for these reasons and also to receive practical support with employment, food, fuel, clothing and emergency support.”

He added: “The open day will be a good opportunity to bring people together and to let people know about our work.”

