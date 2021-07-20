People from across the town are being urged to donate old school uniforms to help out those who may be struggling financially.

Anyone who would like to donate is being asked to drop off their clothes at Linton Lane Centre in Templehall, Monday to Friday in between 9:30am to 1:00pm by July 30.

The shop for people to collect the school clothes will be held in Templehall Church on Saturday, August 7, from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

Lauren Jones, a community outreach worker with the United Parish Churches, said: “The average cost of school clothes for one child per year is £230 - this includes school bag, gym clothes, jacket, and shoes.

"It is the equivalent of 26 hours of work for someone who is earning minimum wage.

"It’s absolutely shocking as a lot of people just can’t afford to buy school clothes, and on the other hand a lot of perfectly good clothes end up being thrown away when it no longer fits.

"With the pop-up shop hopefully we will be able to help some families as well as saving clothes that can be reused.”

"We are asking for anyone who has school clothes that they would like to donate to drop them off at Linton Lane Centre where we have a team of volunteers from the churches and the community who will quality check them before washing and ironing them before families chose them at the shop in August.

Lauren said that due to COVID rules children won’t be able to try the clothes on, but that her team will streamline the shop to make it easier for parents to choose items that are suitable.

"Our team will have everything laid out by size and type to make things easy and straightforward,” she said.

"There is a genuine need for school clothes for families who are struggling and it is also keeping clothes out of the landfill which helps the environment.”

