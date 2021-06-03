The team from Raeburn Construction completed a 40m bungee jump off the Garry Bridge at Killiecrankie last weekend to collect funds for health charity Hearts & Minds.

The participants selected Hearts & Minds, the home of the Clowndoctors and Elderflowers, as their charity for 2021 earlier this year and this is the second of their events to raise much needed funds for the arts in health charity which uses the art of therapeutic clowning to bring laughter to children in hospital, hospice care, and special educational need schools and to adults living with dementia in residential care.

The Raeburn Daredevils Team: Paul O'Brien, Scott Raeburn, Grant MacDougall, Todd Fleming, James Watson, Barry Hatton, Marcin Sionkowski, Ryan Chrystal, Matthew MacDougall, Lukasz Socha, Liam Mckeown, Cole Gamble.

Wearing Hearts & Minds t-shirts, grass skirts and of course red noses, the guys spent a day in the Perthshire sunshine taking part in the challenge.

Scott Raeburn, Raeburn Construction CEO, was leading by example as he had already cycled the North Coast 500 the previous week in the run up to the team bungee jump and he was joined on his cycle around that popular circuit by Jim Connor from Kirkcaldy.

Rebecca Simpson, chief executive of Hearts and Minds, said: “It sounds like they had a great day and they have made a difference to the many vulnerable children in hospital and hospice care and adults living with dementia who are supported by Hearts & Minds.

Scott Raeburn and Jim Connor on the NC500 cycle.

“To date they have raised an amazing £3500! There is still time to show your support for the Raeburn Team and any donation large or small will make a difference and help improve lives and raise a smile or two.”

To make a donation visit: Raeburn Daredevils

