The Kingdom is one of 14 local authorities across Scotland set to be hit by the prospect of rubbish piled in the streets as workers walk out across nine days between August 14 and 22 after rejecting a new pay deal.

Trade union, UNISON has already balloted members on strike action, and time is now running out to find a resolution.

Employer organisation Cosla tabled a deal which would have seen workers receive a blanket 3.2% rise for a one-year period as "strong, fair and credible" but the union served notice of strike action, saying talks had "not moved one iota" from a previous offer.

Shona Robison MSP, Finance Secretary, said the Scottish government was committed to further negotiations and described talks as "productive" but no deal had yet been agreed.

Could rubbish pile up beside bins across Fife if strike action takes hold?

She added: "What is particularly worrying is that in her statement the Chancellor announced she is not fully funding the public sector pay deals she has accepted. Instead, cuts are being demanded across most of Whitehall. That means that we will not receive full Barnett consequentials from these pay deals."

"It is amid this extremely challenging landscape then, that I have asked my officials to work at pace with local government officers to understand what an improved negotiating envelope may look like."

The union called on First Minister John Swinney to step in and find a resolution

David O’Connor, UNISON Scotland local government lead, said: “It appears the threat of rubbish piling up in the streets and school closures is the only thing Cosla and the government will listen to. But they both need to show a commitment to solve this dispute before industrial action is suspended.”

The vast bulk of council funding comes from the Scottish Government, and it's responsible for the Council Tax freeze, which prevents local authorities from raising further funds.

“Cosla leaders’ decision to request a joint meeting with government is to be welcomed. UNISON has been calling for this to happen for months.

Fife Council previously confirmed that the authority is aware of ​​ongoing national discussions on ​pay and the potential for industrial action.