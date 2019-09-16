Disappointment as more golden bikes to raise awareness of childhood cancer are removed in Kirkcaldy

A Kirkcaldy mum has expressed her disappointment after more golden bikes displayed in the town to raise awareness of childhood cancer were taken.

The move comes just days after the first golden scooter placed in a town park in memory of Kirkcaldy youngster Megan Clarkson was removed.

The scooter, which was cable tied to a post at the entrance to Beveridge Park, was placed along with a number of bikes in key locations around Kirkcaldy to generate awareness of Childhood Cancer.

The spray-painted golden bikes symbolise the childhoods lost as a result of cancer.

The bikes were put out last weekend by Kirkcaldy mum Kelly Clarkson who saw the initiative highlighted by the Glow Gold September campaign, which originally came up with the idea.

But sadly yesterday (Sunday) Kelly revealed, in a post on her Megan’s Journey blog on Facebook, that more bikes have since gone missing.

The cause is one close to Kelly’s heart following the loss of her beautiful daughter Megan who passed away in January, aged just two, after battling a rare form of lung cancer.

She said: “When one scooter went missing it was to be expected. The park is full of kids who just don’t understand the significance. Granted you would think they would leave well alone but these things happen.

“But more bikes I have went passed have had the cable ties cut, making them easier to misuse/steal.

“Bikes in the Memorial Gardens, Beveridge Park, Ravenscraig Park, and now only 24 hours after it was put out, the bike and trike at the former BHS store on the high street has been moved.

“A lovely lady saw it being misused by teenagers and challenged them to get it back, but the trike was nowhere to be seen.

“We shouldn’t need to chain these things up for them to be left alone, I used cable ties so they wouldn’t move in wind and as a basic security function. The very nature of what they are for should mean that respect is given to them and to everyone supporting our cause.”

She added: “To say I’m disappointed is an understatement.”

Locals are being urged to keep an eye out for the missing bikes and to contact Kelly through the Megan’s Journey Facebook page (@meggymoosjourney) if they find any.