Empty Kirkcaldy office block up for sale with £500,000 price tag

One of the biggest office blocks in Kirkcaldy is up for sale.

A £500,000 price tag has been put on the former Department of Work & Pensions (DWP) building on Victoria Road which has sat empty for more than two years.

The three-storey building is being marketed by Graham & Sibbald, and the site could be tempting for any developer to turn it into housing. The agent said the land offered “substantial office/development opportunity.”

At over 49,000 square feet, building has two wings and 100 parking spaces, but demolished and cleared, it could open up new investment potential.

The former DWP office in Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The selling agent said: “The site is of fairly regular shape and is thought suitable for redevelopment to some form of alternative use, such as residential housing, subject to necessary planning consents being obtained. It is well located in respect of local amenity with the town centre lying only a short distance away.” The agent also pointed any interested parties to Fife Council’s planning department to discuss any redevelopment plans.

The 2022 closure of the office sparked a backlash among trade unions and politicians. It came as part of move to modernise its service, and was one of 41 proposed closures across the UK - others included Aberdeen,Dundee, Bathgate, Falkirk, Clydebank and Stirling. After a six week consultation period, unions said up to 100 staff had yet to be offered places at other offices - and that many faced working in Edinburgh, Dundee or Falkirk. Their case was taken up by Mr Hanvey and Peter Grant, the then MP for Glenrothes..

Mr Hanvey, who described the DWP’s conduct as “despicable” was joined by the SNP member at a union rally at Westminster to highlight the UK-wide changes.

He said at the time: “Constituents who have contacted me have spoken of their frustration and anger at this move. They rightly feel it is a complete betrayal of the many promises made to retain such jobs in Scotland in 2014 and even more recent assurances that when the centre closed they would be redeployed as a team. This was not true.

“They are now facing redundancy and it is completely unacceptable. What hope does anyone have during this dreadful cost-of-living crisis when the DWP are prepared to treat their own staff in such a despicable way.”

There was also criticism from Mark Ruskell MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife who demanded a re-think of the closures.