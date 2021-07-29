After moving online last year, the Kirkcaldy Walking Festival is back for summer 2021 for a fourth year.

Organisers have announced that a programme of led walks is set to take place from July 31 to August 8.

Local organisations will be leading free walks, containing short and challenging routes, throughout the week at locations across Kirkcaldy and surrounding areas.

Participants from a previous walk with Seafield Environmental Group which is set to host some walks once again as part of Kirkcaldy Walking Festival 2021.

Kirkcaldy Walking Festival is co-ordinated by Greener Kirkcaldy as part of its Scottish Government Climate Challenge Fund project “Let’s move up a gear!”, which aims to promote active travel and raise climate change awareness.

Craig Leitch, senior development worker at Greener Kirkcaldy said: "Getting in the habit of walking is fantastic for keeping us fit and for looking after our mental health, but walking locally is also about getting to really know and connect to the place you call home. We hope that our walking festival will encourage people to explore Kirkcaldy."

Craig said they have been delighted by how keen local organisations are to support the event with Seafield Environmental Group, Kirkcaldy Civic Society, Tony Wilson, Home-Start Kirkcaldy, Active Fife, Fife Out and About Walking Group and The Dance Shack all signing up to deliver walks.

The festival kicks off this Saturday with a Seafield coastal wildlife and geology walk from 2.00 to 4.00pm.

Locals are invited to get out and about in Kirkcaldy on foot to explore what walks the town has to offer.

It is being led by Tony Wilson for Greener Kirkcaldy.

He said: “The walk will last around two hours and go from the Seafield car park to the rock pools beyond the old sea wall. The ground will be quite rough in places so sturdy footwear is recommended.“We will see a range of coastal wildlife such as gulls, terns and gannets; wildflowers and seals. We will also explore the geology of the inner Forth.”

Tony is also leading a walk in Dunnikier Park on August 7 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Seafield Environmental Group is hosting Seafield beach walks on August 2, and 7 and a Seafield Step, Stroll and Snap walk on August 3 and 5, all taking place from 11.00am to 1.00pm.

Sally Walsh explained what they will offer.

“It’s about raising awareness of how important seals to the ecosystem of the natural world and enjoying walking along the beach at the same time. The event is for all the family – participants can bring and wear their wellies, flip flops and flippers walk along Seafield beach.

"We have a colony of seals near Seafield Tower where people can view the seals in their own time.

"Our other walking event is Step, Stroll and Snap from the Seafield beach to the tower. People can take as many photographs of the views, historical elements, flora and fauna as they want.”

Locals are being invited to explore the town's coastline as part of this summer's Kirkcaldy Walking Festival.

Kirkcaldy Civic Society is hosting a Pathhead Heritage Walk on Sunday from 2.00-4.00pm.

George Proudfoot, chairman, said: “The walk will explore the local history and heritage of the Pathhead area, which did not formally become part of Kirkcaldy till 1876.

“The circular walk will start and end at Nether Street car park, taking on Nether Street, Mid Street and Commercial Street, along with the Sinclairtown and Pathhead graveyards.

"The walk will take two hours and all ages are welcome.”

There are many parts of the town which people can explore in this year's festival programme.

On August 4, Home-Start Kirkcaldy is hosting a family fun walk in Beveridge Park at 11.00am.

Mary Cormack, co-ordinator, said: “Our walk round the park will start from the lions at the park entrance. Aimed at families with pre-school children, each family will be given a sheet of landmarks to spot with a certificate presented at the end.”

Active Fife will host a Fife Walking Initiative ‘Bums Off Seats’ health walk on August 4 from 1.15 to 2.15pm.

Bums off Seats is one of the programmes delivered by Active Fife.

Vivienne McNiven, from Active Fife, said: “The walk we are doing is at Ravenscraig Park – off Dysart Rd. Walkers should meet at 1.15pm just inside the entrance to the car park. It is approximately one hour maximum, and will take in a mix of park land and coastal scenes. Participants can walk at a pace that suits them.”

Meanwhile, Fife Out and About Walking Group is holding a walk from Kinghorn to The Binn in Burntisland and back to Kinghorn again on August 8. Participants should meet at Kinghorn War Memorial at 11.30am.

There will be some road walking to reach woodland/grass paths up the Binn with further unsurfaced paths down to Binn village and across to Kinghorn Loch. There will then be a walk around the loch, before heading back to Kinghorn for 3.30pm.

And lastly The Dance Shack Movement and Holistic Centre are hosting a Woodlands of Kirkcaldy Walk on August 8 from noon to 4.00pm.

Amby Stanyer-Hunter said: “This year's woodland walk starts at the Morrisons’ end of the Prom then works its way round the woodland until you get to the top of Oriel Road. We are walking back down the other side, back through the woods in the park, then back to the start.

“It’s approximately 10 miles and not ideal for children or beginners due to the varied terrain. We also recommend walking shoes or boots as some of the ground is not ideal for trainers.”

He added: “The walking festival is an ideal opportunity to get members of the community out exercising and it even encouraged us to start our own walking group called The Epic Adventures.

“It would be good to see more events like this to encourage people to get out, get fit, and make new friends in a healthy, fun way.”

The full programme with more information can be downloaded here. To book, participants should follow instructions for each walk in the programme.

All walks will be delivered in-line with up-to-date Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing applies.

