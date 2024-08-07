Fife blind woman’s four-mile Kiltwalk to thank 'lifeline' Seescape charity

A Fife charity which supports people with visual impairment has helped a woman to prepare for her Kiltwalk challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hope Murray, 27 from Dunfermline, is taking on the Dundee Kiltwalk four-mile ‘Wee Wander’ to raise funds for Seescape, formerly Fife Society For The Blind, which supported her after her sight was damaged by hydrocephalus. Increased pressure in her brain damaged her optic nerves, and following brain surgery in January, she is taking on the walking challenge.

Hope, who is registered blind, said she wanted to give back to the charity because its support meant she regained her independence and confidence. It helped with her mobility, teaching her to walk with a long cane. Seescape also gave Hope counselling to help her process the shock of losing her sight, and advocating for her with her university, which helped secure funding for assistive technology enabling her to keep studying, and supporting her to cook meals for herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hope will be joined on the challenge by workers from the charity, who are taking on the Kiltwalk for a second year. Evelyn Hickman, Karen Russell and Deanne Brogan will complete the gruelling ‘Mighty Stride’ 20-mile trek from St Andrews to Dundee city centre.

Hope Murray is taking on the Dundee Kiltwalk four-mile “Wee Wander” to raise funds for Seescape (Pic: Submitted)

The team, will be joined by Amanda and Zara Morgan, Zoe Morgan, Vada Montgomery, Sarah Hepburn, Elaina Hutchison and Shanna Pitbladdo who have all signed up to help.

Hope said: “The charity has been a total lifeline in helping me regain my independence in multiple areas of my life after my dramatic vision loss. After finally getting much needed brain surgery in January 2024 I am now at the stage that I can give back.”